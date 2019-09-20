Storm Area 51 Celebrations take off in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As “Storm Area 51” events shuttle through Las Vegas, the alien gang descended on downtown for a celebration Thursday night.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center hosted the celebration that Storm Area 51 Event creator Matty Roberts assisted in organizing.

Roberts told 8 News Now what started as an online laugh is now light years ahead of what he could have ever imagined.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Roberts said. “I’m on cloud 9 right now. I just hope everybody leaves here with a good memory in their hearts. And looks forward to it next year and taking this thing global.”

As he watched hundreds of alien enthusiasts descend, Roberts hopes anyone traveling north to Hiko or Rachel, Nevada stay safe.

“It was just an excuse to get out and do something together,” event goer Tyler said.

Tyler and his friends drove 17 hours from Texas to take part in this weekend’s alien themed celebrations.

Roberts wants this celebration crater to keep spreading and invade the hearts and minds of many for years to come.

“I wanted to be a part of something that is for me,” alien enthusiast Jesse added about Thursday’s celebration. “Iconic for our generation.”

8 News Now crews observed at least 1,500 people coming and going from the Las Vegas Downtown Events Center Thursday.

The crowd was expected to reach 8,000.

The event also was set to wrap up by 9:00 p.m. but continued well past that and into early Friday night.