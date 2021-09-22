Storey County officials question need for ‘Innovation Zones’

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Officials from Storey County rebuked a proposal that would lay the groundwork for a semi-autonomous city to be created east of Reno.

A proposal before a legislative committee was discussed during a Tuesday meeting in Carson City.

The idea was first floated by Gov. Steve Sisolak, but did not gain traction during the 2021 Legislature.

Storey County is a sparsely populated county just east of Reno in Northern Nevada. It is home to the Tesla “gigafactory,” which produces batteries for Tesla electric cars.

The proposal under discussion would allow companies that meet certain requirements to form county-like jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones” governed by three supervisors — two of whom would at first be nominated by the company itself.

Officials from Storey County told lawmakers they had the ability to facilitate large developments and didn’t understand why the technology company Blockchains claims it needs to break away and form its own jurisdiction.

The company’s website says it owns 67,000 acres in Northern Nevada.