Stores not open on Thanksgiving

Not every retailer is opening its doors on Thanksgiving.

Below is a list of major retailers who will stay closed on Thanksgiving.

American Girl

Barnes & Noble

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington Coat Factory

Costco

Cost Plus World Market

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s (Open Thanksgiving at Fashion Show Mall at 6 p.m.)

(Open Thanksgiving at Fashion Show Mall at 6 p.m.) Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

Home Depot

IKEA

JOANN Fabrics

Lowe’s

Marshall’s

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Patagonia

Petco

Petsmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Sam’s Club

Sur La Table

T.J. Maxx

As always, check with local stores to see if hours have changed.

