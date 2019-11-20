Stores not open on Thanksgiving

Not every retailer is opening its doors on Thanksgiving.
Below is a list of major retailers who will stay closed on Thanksgiving.
- American Girl
- Barnes & Noble
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Cost Plus World Market
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s (Open Thanksgiving at Fashion Show Mall at 6 p.m.)
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabrics
- Lowe’s
- Marshall’s
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- Patagonia
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sur La Table
- T.J. Maxx
As always, check with local stores to see if hours have changed.
