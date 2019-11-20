Stores not open on Thanksgiving

Not every retailer is opening its doors on Thanksgiving.

Below is a list of major retailers who will stay closed on Thanksgiving.

  • American Girl
  • Barnes & Noble
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Burlington Coat Factory 
  • Costco
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dillard’s (Open Thanksgiving at Fashion Show Mall at 6 p.m.)
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabrics
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshall’s
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sur La Table
  • T.J. Maxx

As always, check with local stores to see if hours have changed.

> For a list of retailers open on Thanksgiving, click here.

