Stores across Las Vegas valley looking to hire for holiday season to meet online demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday shopping season will be a little different this year. Retailers need to make additional hires, but it’s not the usual holiday help we’re used to seeing.

Due to COVID-19, stores like Ross, along with many others in the valley are looking to hire to meet the surge in online demand.

Bryan Wachter is the senior vice president at the retail association of Nevada. He says we are going to see some changes in hiring patterns.

Consumer behavior has changed and shifted towards digital products as well as online shopping.

Jobs this holiday season will be helping ease the increasing demand of online purchasing. Instead of having jobs on the retail floor, they might be more on the fulfillment capacity.

“The holiday hiring has been a process that has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now, and we are at the height of it,” Wachter.

“I think you’re looking at a situation where they will probably still be more folks collecting unemployement or who are looking for a job than the number of jobs that are created,” said Wachter.

Wachter says the hiring process has been accelerated, and most of it is taking place virtually. Those looking to be employed during the holiday season should start applying online now