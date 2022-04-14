Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts.

He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the gunshots missed and struck the child, according to police.

Police said Cockrell fled the mall after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. and was later found by Nevada Highway Patrol around 9 p.m.

He has been booked at the Clark County Jail on an extraditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1,000,000, police said.

The 9-year-old girl was treated at the scene and transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center. The girl’s aunt, Crystal Moraga, tells KTLA that the girl was shot in the arm and is doing okay.

Her family said she was waiting in line to take a photo with the Easter Bunny when she was inadvertently shot.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.