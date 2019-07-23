Loss prevention employee accused of sexually assaulting teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A contract employee at a local grocery store is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen who was being detained for shoplifting.

According to Las Vegas police, Dominic Miller, 26, is a loss prevention employee at the Albertsons store in the 5500 block of Boulder Highway. Miller is facing two counts of sexual assault for the alleged incident on July 7.

Miller identified the victim as a shoplifter and said the victim needed to go into a private office, without their parent, to fill out paperwork, or the police would be called and the victim would be arrested, Metro police said.

The teen victim was sexually assaulted in the office, then brought back to the parent and both were ordered to leave the store, police said.

Albertsons released the following statement:

“The suspect is not an employee of our company, but is employed by a national, third party, security contracting company. We take allegations like these very seriously and we will cooperate with Las Vegas Metro Police in this investigation.”

Miller was arrested July 19 and transported to Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident, or believes they may have been a victim of Miller is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or

