LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those looking for storage units may being paying more than they initially expected.

Amid other skyrocketing prices, storage unit prices also seem to be climbing.

Andrew Leavitt said he pays roughly $700 for two storage units.

“I’m about to start affording an apartment for it, I mean it’s just plywood,” Leavitt said.

It’s a trend many more are noticing when looking for storage units: the prices are far higher than anticipated.

According to Move.org, a storage unit can run from $100 to $300 depending on the size.

Shari Sutton is an expert on storage unit facilities, and she said the demand drives the prices.

“The street rates have gone up nationally,” Sutton said. “Operators have been able to maintain their street rates and keep their occupancy.”

She said that as more people work from home and buy new furniture, they’re looking for places to store items. She added that with many moving during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased need for storage space.

She suggested that if you’re looking for a storage unit, the best thing to do is look around because prices will vary. If you look at an area with more storage unit facilities, the prices may be cheaper.