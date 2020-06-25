Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley’s Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to COVID-19, the Hispanic community continues to be one of the hardest hit here in the Valley. From a local store to the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus COVID-19 task force, there are several people working to help.

Hispanic grocer Marketon has four locations around the region. In an effort, to help the community, they have been requiring everyone who enters to wear a mask, and they added masks to the store shelves.

“If it makes people feel better, and not only protect myself, but protects other people, then it warrants the use,” said customer Bernie Comeau.

Customers at Marketon have been required to wear masks for some time.

“Initially, it was just the employees and vendors, but we took the preventative step back then to basically make it a safe environment for people to come in and shop,” said Marketon Vice President William Miguel.

Marketon has been selling masks since staff started using them. Miguel says they sell the same masks that they wear, and that the store carries three or four other types of masks.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the local Hispanic population makes up about 35% of all cases. This is higher than any other ethnicity.

“We saw information consistently being translated in Spanish late, and this impacted the spread of COVID-19 in the Latino community,” explained District 3 Assemblywoman Selena Torres. “Another thing, multigenerational families impact it; we have large families living at home.”

Torres is part of the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus COVID-19 task force. They are working to increase awareness through educational campaigns and working with area representatives to increase testing.

“We need testing centers in East Las Vegas, heavily Latino communities throughout the Valley, to ensure we are getting tested,” said Torres.

She says they are urging everyone in the Latino community to wear masks in public, just as they are doing at Marketon.

In addition to wearing masks, employees at the grocer are wearing gloves and sanitizing carts. Miguel says safety is their No. 1 priority.

As a reminder, UNLV is still providing free testing both at Thomas and Mack and at the School of Medicine located on West Charleston.