LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada is bringing awareness to ongoing violence across the country with its second annual “Stop the Violence” Community March.

In its second year, the “Stop the Violence” March is about honoring the lives lost to senseless violence in the Clark County community.

For 2022, nine funeral homes across Clark County participated in the march. They slowly processed through the west Las Vegas valley with empty hearses while families carried poster-sized pictures of loved ones they lost to violence.

“It’s overwhelming in my heart, senseless violence,” Trintion Holmes, funeral home manager at Thomas and Jones Funeral Home, said.

According to LVMPD, murders across the valley are down by 10% however, from what some local funeral homes have seen, they say there is still more work to be done.

LVMPD also participated in Sunday’s march along with other local funeral homes including Giddens Memorial Chapel.