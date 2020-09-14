‘Stop, Swab, & Go’ to be extended at 2 COVID-19 testing locations through Sept. 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Stop, Swab & Go” COVID-19 testing program will be extended a week at two drive-thru sites in the Las Vegas valley. Those two sites include Texas Station Hotel & Casino and Fiesta Henderson.

The sites will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25.

Through Friday, Sept. 18, the program is operating at four locations in the valley and a location in Mesquite. Another “Stop, Swap and Go” testing site opened Monday, Sept. 14 at Eldorado High School, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Free testing through this program is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Las Vegas locations.

Tests are available to anyone who wants to be tested, whether people have symptoms or not. The tests are free, self-administered nasal swabs. No proof of health insurance is required.

You can register for appointments HERE. Those who don’t register ahead of time can register on-site.

LOCATIONS:

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015 Testing offered through Sept. 25

Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032 Testing offered through Sept. 25

Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, 89122 Testing offered through Sept. 18

Eldorado High School, 1139 Linn Lane, 89110 Testing offered through Sept. 18

City of Mesquite Streets Division Garage, 725 Hardy Way, Mesquite, Nev., 89027 Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17



The “Stop, Swab & Go” sites at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson are operating in parking garages.

Clark County, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the state of Nevada partnered to make 60,000 COVID-19 tests available in the community as part of “Stop, Swab and Go” testing blitz.