‘Stop, Swab & Go’ sites include Clark High, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Stop, Swab & Go” COVID-19 testing program is making a stop at Clark High School today and Friday, according to Capt. Joe Geeb of the Clark County Fire Department.

The Clark testing site is convenient for people in the neighborhood around the school, an area where many people live in apartments and transportation is sometimes a problem. “We’re hoping to get as many people tested as possible,” he said.

Capt. Geeb said the Clark site is operating from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also get a test at two drive-thru sites in the Las Vegas valley — Texas Station Hotel & Casino and Fiesta Henderson — where testing has been extended through Friday, Sept. 25.

The sites will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Final 2 days of Stop, Swab & Go" #COVID19 testing effort at two locations. Hours are 6am-2pm.



• Fiesta Henderson – 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy.

• @texasstation – 2101 Texas Star Lane



Appointments not necessary but can be booked at https://t.co/PLSIccEuev.#Vegas #NVCOVIDTesting pic.twitter.com/BiM4hmwCyA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 24, 2020

Free testing through this program is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Las Vegas locations.

Tests are available to anyone who wants to be tested, whether people have symptoms or not. The tests are free, self-administered nasal swabs. No proof of health insurance is required.

You can register for appointments HERE. Those who don’t register ahead of time can register on-site.

LOCATIONS:

Clark High School, 4291 Penwood Ave., in Las Vegas, 89102 (note: testing 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at this location)

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015 Testing offered through Sept. 25

Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032 Testing offered through Sept. 25



The “Stop, Swab & Go” sites at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson are operating in parking garages.

Clark County, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the state of Nevada partnered to make 60,000 COVID-19 tests available in the community as part of “Stop, Swab and Go” testing blitz.