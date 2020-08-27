‘Stop, Swab, & Go’ event to perform 60K free COVID-19 tests in 14 days

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County and state officials requested additional resources as part of a federal program offering surge testing in COVID-19 hot spots across the country.

Appointments are not required at any of the three “Stop, Swab & Go” drive-thru sites, but they are strongly encouraged. The public can register online for an appointment at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com.

Each site will operate Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug, 31 through Sept. 18, providing self-administered nasal swab tests. The tests are free and no proof of health insurance or identification is required.

All three locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The “Stop, Swab & Go” event will offer drive-thru tests at the locations listed below. The hotel testing sites will be set up in parking garages. The Sam Boyd site will have a drive-thru site set up in its parking lot and will offer an additional walk-up testing area inside the stadium’s concourse.

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015

Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032

Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, 89122

“Testing is the best thing we can do right now to understand precisely how and where COVID-19 is spreading,” said North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who represents Ward 2, which includes Texas Station.

“I’m happy to work with Clark County and our state and federal partners to bring convenient, free testing opportunities to North Las Vegas where our residents, especially African Americans and Latinos, are being impacted in such disproportionate numbers,” added Goynes-Brown.

“This is a unique opportunity for our community to do an enormous amount of testing over a short period of time, and we appreciate the White House and Coronavirus Task Force’s leadership in helping to coordinate the HHS surge testing sites in our Las Vegas Valley,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested whether you have symptoms or not to participate because it will give us the most accurate picture yet of where we are in our fight against COVID-19. The more cases we identify now the faster we can limit community spread and fully reopen our local economy,” added Kirkpatrick.



The ”Stop, Swab & Go” testing event will occur in conjunction with other community-based testing efforts offered by Clark County and community partners at Cashman Center and the UNLV Thomas & Mack Center Strip View Pavilion and neighborhood strike team testing events.

The Clark County Fire Department and the Nevada National Guard are providing logistical support as part of “Stop, Swab & Go,” while the federal government is providing the test kits, sample collection staff, lab capacity, registration and PPE.

Five free face coverings will be offered to individuals receiving testing at each location.



“It’s important that we reach those people who might not otherwise get tested out of privacy, cost or financial concerns,” said Clark County Vice-Chairman Lawrence Weekly, whose Commission District D includes Texas Station.

“These testing locations will cater to everyone, but we especially want to assure everyone it’s safe, private, and completely free of charge to them,” added Weekly.

The registration website for the “Stop, Swab & Go” event, www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com, is managed by eTrueNorth, a HHS program contractor.

Registrants will need to provide an email address to be notified when their test results will be available online, approximately three to five business days after their test. To access their results, the person tested would need to set up a username and password on the website.

All test results, positive or negative, will be reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Anyone notified of a positive test result is encouraged to stay home and self-isolate to limit the spread of the virus.

The Health District will follow up only with people who test positive for the virus as part of its local contact tracing and disease investigation efforts. Providing a current telephone number as part of the testing registration information for the “Stop, Swab & Go” event is critical to local health district contact tracing efforts.



COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

People with general questions about COVID-19 can call the health district’s Information Phone Line at (702) 759-INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Anyone in need of social service support to self-isolate can contact Nevada 2-1-1 for resource referrals.

The health district has a calendar of testing events in English and Spanish posted at www.SNHD.info/covid. The list includes the upcoming “Stop, Swab & Go” events.