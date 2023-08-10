LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stoney’s North Forty is returning to Santa Fe Station this fall, and Stallone’s Italian Eatery is opening its second Las Vegas location in late August adjacent to Santa Fe’s sportsbook.

Stoney’s is currently hiring for bartenders, bar backs, security, gogo dancers and host/hostess – cashier jobs. Apply online by emailing hiring@stoneys.com. No in-person applications will be accepted.

It’s the second go-round for Stoney’s at the Santa Fe, nearly 15 years after closing in 2009. The 13,000-square-foot country bar will include a mechanical bull and an outdoor area with a central fireplace, a dedicated beer pong area and other interactive games.

(Courtesy Station Casinos)

Stallone’s opened its first restaurant on Silverado Ranch last year and now it’s taking over the former site of Bok Bok Chicken inside the Santa Fe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our expansion with the Station Casinos,” Stallone’s owner Brett Raymer said. “After we opened our first location in 2022, our flavors became a staple in the community. Thankfully the company truly appreciates the flavors and style we bring to Las Vegas valley.”

Stallone’s will feature savory starters, pizza by the slice or the whole pie, Stallone’s Famous Meatballs, garlic knots and hero sandwiches and The Famous Lasagna Sandwich.

(Courtesy Stallone’s Italian Eatery)

Raymer is a former co-host on ESPN radio and is also known from Animal Planet’s “Tanked.” He plans to curate a collection of sports collectibles for the restaurant. “Fans will be able to buy autographed and non-autographed memorabilia and artwork right off the wall,” Raymer said.