LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 there will be a new show on the Viva Vision screen above the Fremont Street Experience. The rock band Stone Temple Pilots will be featured in a new show that will begin playing at 8 p.m.

Thursday night after the premier show members of Stone Temple Pilots will be on hand, making a special appearance which will include a question and answer session with fans.

Stone Temple Pilots to get VivaVision show at Fremont Street Experience. (Image: Fremont Street Experience)

Then on Saturday, Nov. 19 Stone Temple Pilots takes to the 3rd Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience to give a free concert.

The concert is the last of this year’s Downtown Rocks free concert series.

Stone Temple Pilots (also known by the initialism STP) is an American rock band from San Diego, California. STP went on to become one of the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1990s, selling 40 million records worldwide, including 17.5 million units in the United States. The band has had 16 top ten singles on the Billboard rock charts, eight of which peaked at No. 1, and one No. 1 album for Purple in 1994. That same year, the band won a Grammy for “Best Hard Rock Performance” for the song “Plush” from the album Core. Stone Temple Pilots were also ranked No. 40 on VH1’s The 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock.

Viva Vision is the largest video screen in the world and recently got a $32 million upgrade. The renovated screen boasts 16.4 million brilliant pixels, is 1,375 feet long, 90 feet wide, and suspended 90 feet above Fremont Street.