NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The occupants of a stolen vehicle that struck a North Las Vegas home Saturday are outstanding, and police said the SUV hit a gas line.

According to North Las Vegas police, at approximately 3:52 p.m., an SUV struck a home on the 4300 block of Acropolis Avenue, near the intersection of Valley Drive and El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas.

Photo: Madison Kimbro (KLAS)

Police said the two people inside the vehicle when it crashed left the site before officers arrived. Investigators said the SUV was stolen but that its owners had not yet reported the theft. Officials believe the vehicle was stolen from a nearby apartment complex.

The house’s residents were not hurt and were moved from the home, and police said the vehicle struck a gas line. North Las Vegas fire crews responded to the scene, and officials from Southwest Gas also were notified about the collision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. As of about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, police had not yet released a description of the occupants.