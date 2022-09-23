Torah that had been reported stolen in July has been returned. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police.

This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police.

At the time, police released surveillance video following the theft. Detectives said the victim had left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a synagogue.

The Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8, until an unknown individual took it four days later on June 12.

Police investigated the case as grand larceny which is defined under Nevada law as the theft of property valued at $1,200 or greater.

They also released a description of the suspect who they said was responsible for the theft.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, standing about 5’11 to 6’2 last seen wearing a black hat, green shirt, and dark-colored pants.

Grand larceny suspect at hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (LVMPD)

On Friday, Metro police announced that they were able to recover the stolen artifact and returned it to the rightful owner.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the stolen artifact can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or Convention Center Patrol Detectives at 702-828-3204.