LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A stolen dog was recovered and returned to its owner, according to a tweet Thursday afternoon by Las Vegas Metro Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren said detectives discovered the dog after responding to a stabbing investigation. The puppy had previously been reported stolen.

“(Detectives) took the extra initiative to recover the lil guy and get him back to his rightful owner,” Koren wrote.

Ready for some good news…During a stabbing investigation, our detectives happened to notice a 🐶 in the suspect’s house that had previously been reported stolen. They took the extra initiative to recover the lil guy & get him back to his rightful owner. #LVMPD #Vegas #DogRescue pic.twitter.com/d1qwWwWGaO — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) September 23, 2021

On Instagram, Koren noted Metro is “Keeping humans and our furry friends safe.”