LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A convicted felon who goes by the name “Tension” was arrested with two stolen guns and could face a maximum of 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

Domineaq Marchell Wilson, 24, is scheduled for sentencing on March 6, 2024, on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Wilson was arrested on Aug. 2, 2023, after he ran from a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who had approached him and three others in a parking lot at an apartment complex.

“The officer saw that the ignition of two motorcycles had been torn out, but at least one of the motorcycles was running without a key,” according to a Wednesday news release. The officer spotted a pistol sticking out of Wilson’s waistband, and Wilson admitted grabbing the gun as he ran away. The loaded gun, a Browning Black Label .380 semiautomatic pistol, fell to the ground. Also, Wilson threw his backpack to the ground before he was taken into custody.

The semiautomatic pistol had been stolen from a licensed dealer in Overton on July 25, 2023. The backpack contained a Glock G42 semiautomatic pistol that had been stolen from a private citizen in Henderson. At the time, Wilson was on state supervision in two separate felony convictions in Nevada.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Wilson’s guilty plea. This case was investigated by the ATF and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Dan Cowhig is prosecuting the case.