LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valerie Ramirez asking for the public’s help after her home was broken into Tuesday morning and the intruder stole her 8-month-old Pekingese-Toy Poodle mix, Archie.

The alleged theft was captured on video around 8 a.m. A neighbor recalls seeing the whole ordeal and thinking something was off. “I heard her alarm, and the dog was obviously yelping, and a guy came running out with a hoodie holding the dog weird. The dog was in discomfort,” said Ramirez’s neighbor, Daryn.

Luckily, Daryn was able to see and remember the license plate number of the suspect when he drove off and gave that information to police, but unfortunately, he thinks that the intruder wasn’t acting alone.

Someone was posted up outside of her house and as soon as she pulled away, the guy gave a signal to his friend and the guy zoomed off, ” said Daryn. “He never got out of his car, and he was there for like 10 minutes.”

“It was obviously a two-person team and they wanted to make sure that I was out of the neighborhood and not turning around or anything,” Ramirez said.





As for valuables, nothing else in her home was taken, just Archie so for that reason, she believes she was a target and that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Ramirez is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information pertaining to Archie’s whereabouts. He is microchipped and the hope is that someone will see him, call Metro Police, and get him home safely.