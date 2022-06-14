LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rollercoaster on Wall Street is creating some uncertainty among investors.

Stocks opened Tuesday in a bear market at 20% from their peak, following a big drop on Monday.

Brian Gordon is a principal from Applied Analysis and describes what these uncertain times could mean for those deeply invested in the market, including those looking towards retirement.

“I think it is creating a lot of concern for the public and the investing public,” Gordon said. “It causes folks to reevaluate their personal financial situation and hopefully someone who is on the brink of retirement has really migrated into securities or something stable as opposed to the stock market we are seeing today.

Gordon added that multiple factors are playing a role in the market.

“We have some global conflict, we are seeing gas prices through the roof, and inflation, in general, is off the charts at 40-year highs there is a lot of talk of the federal reserve trying to tamp down what is happening with the economic growth,” Gordon told 8 News Now.

The Central Bank is set to meet on Wednesday to consider another interest rate hike which could be three-quarters of a point.

“It is going to be tricky, the feds are looking to thread this needle if you will in terms of balancing inflation, interest rates, and the economy,” he added.

As in years past the dramatic market drop could bounce back.

Gordon says this market is creating worry for those nearing retirement with savings tied to a 401k account.

“I think you have to have a wait-and-see attitude and see what is going to unfold here,” he said.