Stink bugs swarming in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Swarms of green stink bugs are feeding on vegetation after Southern Nevada’s unusually wet winter and spring.

Just like those crazy videos of grasshoppers that are circulating around social media, there are also social media posts about these stinky pests.

One gardener in the northwest valley says they are destroying her tomato crops.

“With as much as I’ve thrown away, I’m probably at about 25 percent edible tomatoes for the season right now, which is really not normal,” said Layaka Mann, who lives near Ann Road and Fort Apache Road.

State Entomologist Jeff Knight said, “These things generally feed on vegetation and they could, like we said, cause some damage, but for the most part, I don’t think we’ll see any real heavy damage.”

One important thing to remember: Don’t squash a stink bug. They produce a pretty nasty smell.

The bugs appear to shy away from extreme afternoon temperatures. They hide in the shade and come out in full force at night and in the early morning.

Wright said stink bugs are attracted to bright light, so switching to yellow or amber bulbs can make a difference.