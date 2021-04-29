Sting finds most sex offenders in compliance, arrest warrants to be issued for 24 who aren’t

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada parole and probation officers conducted “Operation Spring Sting” last week and found around 10% of lifetime sex offenders were not in compliance.

The sting, done by the Department of Public Safety, was done between April 20 – April 22 and focused on verifying registered residential addresses for sex offenders who are on lifetime supervision. Those offenders must report if they change their home address.

Officers found 283 lifetime sex offenders to be in compliance with the law and 24 who were not in compliance. The offenders not in compliance are considered absconders from supervision, and parole and probation officers will issue warrants for their arrests.

You can search the Nevada Sex Offender Registry by clicking here.