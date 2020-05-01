Stimulus checks get protection from some garnishments in new emergency directive

Breaking News
Station Casinos to layoff some of its workforce because of state-mandated closure of casinos due to COVID-19
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive to make sure people can actually get COVID-19 economic relief.

The move freezes some garnishments and executions of judgments against bank accounts, according to a Friday news release. It protects CARES Act checks sent to Americans as part of COVID-19 economic relief.

“During this period of economic uncertainty and hardship, this is not the time to create additional financial stress on Nevadans who are struggling to make ends meet,” Gov. Sisolak said. “This measure ensures that federal stimulus money intended to help Nevada’s families and individuals actually stays in their pockets.”

This change does not apply to judgments for child support, spousal support like alimony, or to restitution to victims of crimes.

Nevada, California, Washington and Oregon have issued these temporary protections.

