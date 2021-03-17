Still closed: A list of Las Vegas casinos that haven’t reopened a year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after the Las Vegas Strip shut down, some off-Strip casinos still haven’t reopened. Here’s a look at Las Vegas valley casinos that haven’t reopened:
- The Palms
- Texas Station
- Fiesta Henderson
- Fiesta Rancho
- The Pass (formerly Eldorado Casino In Henderson)
- Main Street Station
- Eastside Cannery
- Virgin Hotels (scheduled to open March 25)
- Siegel Slots and Suites
Outside the valley, Laughlin’s Colorado Belle closed permanently on Aug. 6, and the Cal-Nev-Ari Casino on U.S. Highway 95 remains closed. Moapa Valley Paiute operations northwest of Las Vegas are also closed.
The American Gaming Association maintains a nationwide map of casinos, including tribal casinos. See the map below for more details on properties that are still closed.