Still closed: A list of Las Vegas casinos that haven’t reopened a year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after the Las Vegas Strip shut down, some off-Strip casinos still haven’t reopened. Here’s a look at Las Vegas valley casinos that haven’t reopened:

The Palms

Texas Station

Fiesta Henderson

Fiesta Rancho

The Pass (formerly Eldorado Casino In Henderson)

Main Street Station

Eastside Cannery

Virgin Hotels (scheduled to open March 25)

Siegel Slots and Suites

Outside the valley, Laughlin’s Colorado Belle closed permanently on Aug. 6, and the Cal-Nev-Ari Casino on U.S. Highway 95 remains closed. Moapa Valley Paiute operations northwest of Las Vegas are also closed.

The American Gaming Association maintains a nationwide map of casinos, including tribal casinos. See the map below for more details on properties that are still closed.