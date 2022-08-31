LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Be prepared and don’t wait last minute to get a passport.

That’s the message from the United States Post Office, as they’ve bounced back from employee shortages and a backlog of passport appointments that stemmed from the pandemic.

“I’ve been seeing people having a hard time making the appointment to get applications submitted,” said Abby Lagman.

Lagman, the president of Blissful Travel Company, helps plan vacations.

“I think we saw a really big influx of people traveling internationally when borders opened and with that, I think a lot of people are realizing now that they need their passport renewed or just need them in general,” Lagman explained.

She said to expect advanced appointments at least 3 weeks out or more.

“I am seeing maximum processing time for the passports as well, so I think they’re trying to find ways to make things easier and go a little bit smoother, but I think we’re still catching up from Covid and the processing from then,” said Lagman.

The post office isn’t the only place you can get an appointment, this includes the Southern Nevada Health District, the Clark County Commission Office, and the Windmill Library.

That’s where Nick Laymon went.

“You make an appointment on the first day of the month, starting at 9:30 through an online portal, pick your spot. It was super easy,” said Layman. “I was glad to know there were more options out there. I think it’s neat that different businesses are doing different stuff so it’s not just the post office. My experience was amazing. Hopefully, this will help other people do it. “

Routine processing times for a passport can take 8 to 11 weeks.

You can call the Clark County Commissioner’s office to learn more about its passport services at 702-455-4431.

The Library District offers passport services to first-time applicants.

The Windmill Library opens appointments on the 1st of each month between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. for reservations. It has a limited number of appointments per month and will fill fast. To make an appointment, go to this website.

You can also make an appointment at the Southern Nevada Health District through phone at 702-759-0904 or online at their website.