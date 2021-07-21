STICKER SHOCK: School supply prices on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the countdown to a new school year begins some parents are feeling ‘sticker shock’ as they begin back-to-school shopping.

Coronavirus shutdowns and supply and demand are being blamed as the main causes for the spike in prices.

The National Retail Federation estimates consumers across the country will spend $37.1 billion dollars on back to school supplies this year.

As a reminder 8 News Now is collecting school supplies to help our community as part of the annual ‘GR8 School Supply Drive’ which runs through Thursday, July 29.