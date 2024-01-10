LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $50 million redesign of Stewart Avenue, a new dog park and — finally — a place to park in the Arts District. Those are some of the things that will get underway in east Las Vegas this year.

8 News Now is bringing you a look at some of the projects you’ll see under construction in the coming months, and Ward 3 is in the spotlight today as we go through each area of the city to highlight projects that the Public Works Department has on their schedule.

Stewart Avenue Complete Street

(Courtesy, City of Las Vegas)

You might have heard about previous “Complete Streets” projects in Las Vegas. They’re designed to improve conditions for walking and biking on streets where cars and trucks have always been the priority. Stewart Avenue is going through the process now, with design work and efforts to secure outside funding. So far, $26.9 million in federal funding has been secured, along with another $3 million in congressional community project funds. Construction won’t start until early 2027. It’s an enormous project — projected at “north of $50 million,” according to Public Works Director Joey Paskey. She said the intent is to “create affordable and accessible transportation choices.” To make that happen, the city will work on bicycle facilities, sidewalk widening, tree planting along the street, improvements to bus stops and better street lighting. The project will concentrate on Steward between 6th Street and Nellis Boulevard.

East Las Vegas Family Park

When it was created, the “Las Vegas wash park” didn’t have an official name. Now, about four years later, it’s known as East Las Vegas Family Park — and it’s expanding to use the rest of the land available along Washington Avenue just east of Lamb Boulevard. A dog park is going in next to the existing amenities — a soccer field with artificial turf, a water play area, a shaded playground and a basketball court. It’s an area without many dog parks, and this one will have be divided into three areas with irrigated grass fields, shade shelters and doggie drinking fountains. The improvements will cost $1.7 million and construction will begin near the end of 2024, with completion in about a year.

Arts District Parking Garage

A $19.7 million project at Casino Center Boulevard and Utah Avenue will bring a 5 1/2-story structure with 500 parking spaces and 12,000 square feet of retail space. Paskey said last week that proposals were due and the city would review them in preparation to begin construction in early 2025. The project, which is just a short walk from brewpubs and retail shops along Main Street, should take a year to complete. The lower floor of the building will have retail spaces, with parking on upper floors.

Chuck Minker Sports Complex

There has been talk before about replacing the rec center at 275 N. Mojave Road, but now the City of Las Vegas is doing a feasibility study and requesting more than $47 million to get the work done. Chuck Minker rec center is a place for racquetball, volleyball and weight workouts. The city wants to demolish the building to make way for a 57,000-square-foot sports facility with basketball courts, dance studios, other “mini” sports courts and community rooms. To do that, Las Vegas is seeking money from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA), which uses 85% of the proceeds from the sale of public lands to pay for recreational projects.

The map above will be updated to show the locations of projects from this series, which began Monday and will go through Saturday. Ward 3 is shown below shaded in light blue:

