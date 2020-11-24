Steve Wynn wins round in legal fight with Nevada gaming regulators

Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures during a news conference in Medford, Mass., in 2016. Wynn won a battle in a legal fight about whether Nevada gambling regulators can fine him over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct even though he no longer is licensed or involved in the gambling industry. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn won a battle in a legal fight about whether Nevada gambling regulators can fine him over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct even though he no longer is licensed or involved in the gambling industry.

A Wynn attorney declined Monday to comment about a state court judge’s finding that because Wynn has no ties to the casino business, the state Gaming Commission and Gaming Control Board have no jurisdiction over him.

The finding can be appealed to the state Supreme Court, and the Gaming Control Board says a decision about that will be made soon.