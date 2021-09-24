Steve Wynn to light memorial torch at next Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Wynn will make an appearance at Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders announced Friday afternoon that Wynn will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game begins.

Wynn, who was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame in 2002, was one of the first gaming leaders to meet with Raiders Owner, Mark Davis and led support and efforts to bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.

The former Las Vegas casino mogul made headlines in 2020 when he won a legal battle against Nevada gambling regulators who wanted to fine Wynn over workplace sexual misconduct allegations, despite that he was no longer licensed or involved in the gambling industry.