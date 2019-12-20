Steve Wynn could face ban from Nevada Gaming Commission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn could be facing a ban from the state’s gaming industry. On Thursday, the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously ruled it has the authority to sue Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual harassment and has authority to fine Wynn $20 million or revoke his license.

Wynn’s attorneys argued the board did not have the authority because Wynn has already left Wynn resorts. His attorneys plan to appeal the decision.

“Mr.Wynn is not a license holder, he was only found suitable to be associated with the license holder, the license holder is Wynn resorts limited not Mr. Wynn,” said Wynn’s attorney Donald Campbell. “Mr.Wynn was only found suitable and they’re trying to basically shove a square peg in a round hole in all this.”

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February. He denies accusations he harassed and assaulted women at his properties.