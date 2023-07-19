LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Wynn has agreed to pay a $10 million fine to settle a Nevada Gaming Control Board complaint.

The settlement effectively ends Wynn’s involvement in the Nevada gaming industry, declaring he is “unsuitable” for any job connected to the business he helped to build until sexual misconduct allegations emerged in 2018 for incidents that spanned the six previous years.

Wynn sold his entire stake in Wynn Resorts International in 2018 in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.

The agreement, signed by Wynn on Monday and filed with the Nevada Gaming Commission today, bars the former casino mogul in any role other than a customer. He will be allowed to hold a 5% ownership stake through stocks without violating terms of the settlement.

The settlement must still be approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“For clarity and the avoidance of doubt, in no event shall (Steve Wynn) have any direct or indirect control, authority, advisory role, or decision making power” in a company associated with Nevada gaming.

The attempt by the state to deem Wynn unsuitable was initially challenged when Wynn argued authorities no longer had any jurisdiction over him because he had sold his stock. The settlement brings Wynn’s opposition to an end.

Wynn Resorts paid a $20 million fine — the largest ever for a gaming company — to settle a complaint that detailed years of failure to report or investigate Wynn’s behavior.

The former director of the Wynn Resorts beauty salon that was at the center of the misconduct allegations against Wynn sued the resort in 2019. A hairstylist at the salon told the Wall Street Journal that company executives took no action when they were told about sexual advances by Steve Wynn, but he was not a defendant in the lawsuit.