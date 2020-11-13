Steve Schorr, former TV news anchor, Cox Communications VP, has died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Schorr, a well-known, long time Las Vegas resident has died, according to his family .
Schorr had numerous high-profile jobs in the Las Vegas valley including working at local television stations as a news anchor, a former vice president at Cox Communications, former executive at the Review-Journal newspaper, wrote articles for LasVegas.net magazine and was a key founder for Nevada Child Seekers, a non-profit aimed at help families of missing children.
An elementary school in south Las Vegas is named after Schorr.
His family released the following statement:
It is with great sadness that we share that Steven G. Schorr, a longtime resident of the Las Vegas community and Nevada, has died from natural causes.
Over the past 40 years, Steve was widely recognized by local, state and national organizations for his tireless and lengthy involvement with civic organizations, youth groups and public service agencies. At one point, he served on the board of directors of 20 local nonprofit organizations.
As a former television news anchor (KSNV Channel 3, KLAS Channel 8 and KTNV Channel 13), Steve received national, regional and state awards for news journalism including two Emmy Awards for news anchoring, two National Freedom Foundation Awards, a Headliner Award and an Armstrong Award for Broadcasting. He developed numerous successful public and community relations efforts including those for Cox Communications and the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper.
While Steve had many accomplishments to his name, he was most recognized as the longtime spokesman for Cox Communications, where he previously served as Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. He was most proud of his family including wife Holly, sons Darrin, a Captain with the City of Las Vegas Fire Department and the late David Schorr, his grandchildren, as well as all the students – past and present – at his namesake Steve Schorr Elementary School, 11420 Placid St., in Las Vegas.
Donation and funeral services are pending.