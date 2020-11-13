Steve Schorr, former TV news anchor, Cox Communications VP, has died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Schorr, a well-known, long time Las Vegas resident has died, according to his family .

Schorr had numerous high-profile jobs in the Las Vegas valley including working at local television stations as a news anchor, a former vice president at Cox Communications, former executive at the Review-Journal newspaper, wrote articles for LasVegas.net magazine and was a key founder for Nevada Child Seekers, a non-profit aimed at help families of missing children.

An elementary school in south Las Vegas is named after Schorr.

His family released the following statement: