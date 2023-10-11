LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steve Aoki will be headlining One Night for One Drop at Marquee Nightclub inside of The Cosmopolitan in November to raise funds for the One Drop Foundation.

On Nov. 15, along with Steve Aoki, One Night for One Drop will include performances from Neon Trees, Just Kool Featuring: The Iconic Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and The Gang and The Legendary Mohamed Moretta, and an appearance by artists from Cirque du Soleil, Lorena Peril, and the ladies of Fantasy.

The night’s headliners will help the crowd raise funds for the One Drop Foundation and contribute to ensuring sustainable access to safe water for millions of people around the world.

Presented by MGM Resorts International, Cirque du Soleil, and in partnership with One Night for One Drop’s official carrier Air Canada, the evening will be filled with dining, dancing, and a curated tasting with fine wines and spirits from places like Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, Opus One, Domaine Faiveley, and more.

The evening will feature a live auction including the premiere item, Laffite Automobili’s flagship model, Laffite LM1, the first “Le Mans-type” hypercar of the modern era to be produced for road use.

One Night for One Drop has raised more than $40 million since its inception in 2013 to improve the living conditions of communities facing extreme barriers and to support life-changing water projects worldwide as well as local Las Vegas water initiatives.

Through fundraising initiatives in Las Vegas, the One Drop Foundation has donated over $1.5 million to organizations, including Springs Preserve, Discovery Children’s Museum water education program, Desert Research Institute, and WaterStart. These donations have helped raise awareness and educate the community about access to safe water, water conservation, and ongoing water innovations.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, call 702-355- 0334 or email one.night@onedrop.org.

For more information about One Drop and the organization’s initiatives, visit One Drop’s website.