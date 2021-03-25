Steps parents can take to ensure the right babysitter for their child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is hard to sometimes leave your children in the care of someone else, but it is an unavoidable part of parenthood. So, 8 News Now is asking: what can parents either look for or do for some peace of mind?

Parents just want to feel comfortable knowing that their kids will be safe with their babysitter. While gut feelings are often reliable, there are other steps you can take — and even certifications to look out for.

“You want them to be safe and secure,” said Sonia Petkewich, a mother of three who lives in Las Vegas.

Parents, like Petkewich, say protecting their kids is their top priority. So, leaving them in the care of someone else can be tricky. She says testing potential babysitters can help put your mind at ease.

“Do a trial run. Have them come spend time in your home with you there,” Petkewich suggested. “See what some of their social skills are in interacting with your child.”

Other parents often rely on word-of-mouth from friends and neighbors.

February 2012. Baltimore, Maryland. Used for the development of the 2012 American Red Cross Babysitting Training program, which provides participants with the tools needed to provide the best care to infants and children aged 10 and younger. Geared for sitters, nannies, au pairs and caregivers 16 and older, the course is composed of both online and in-person learning. Photo credit: American Red Cross © Stock photo taken for the American Red Cross.

“Being able to know and trust somebody based off of their experience with other families in the valley definitely helps to kind of reassure me,” said Jessica Peralta, a mother of four who lives in Las Vegas.

According to PregnancyBirthBaby.org, you should also ask babysitters tough questions. Those include: Do they know first aid? How will they deal with emergencies? How will they discipline your child?

The American Red Cross also offers babysitting courses, which are recommended for those ages 11 and up.

“We cover topics such as basic care for infants and children, basic first aid, child behavior,” shared Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Those who complete the courses get a certificate. Diskin notes that should give parents more confidence in a caregiver.

“It shows that… someone has taken the time and the initiative,” he said.

That is something parents like Petkewich say they will opt for now, too.

“I think it shows maturity on their part, if they’ve gone that extra mile,” she said.

To sign up for the Red Cross babysitting courses, click here. You can search for available classes based on location.