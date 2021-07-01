Stepping up your hot dog game for Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eating hot dogs is a tradition for many on the Fourth of July and you might be wondering how to make the most of that dog and bun.

8 News Now stopped by American Coney Island on Fremont Street to get some tips. The restaurant is open around the clock and is known for its Coney Island dogs served with chili and cheese sauce.

The restaurant is expecting a busy holiday weekend selling dogs but if you’re in charge of the cooking at home, General Manager Mario Meroloa advises to let the hot dog be the showcase item. He says the best dressed dogs have some chili, a little mustard and onions.