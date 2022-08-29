LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Ballpark are teaming up for a special cause this week.

Those who decide to “step up to the plate” and donate blood on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the ballpark will be rewarded with a ticket to a future game.

Blood drive at Las Vegas Ballpark

Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark in the Playstudios Club level

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and using sponsor code Aviators.