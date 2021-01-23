Stepmother arrested for murder, child abuse after 4-year-old dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in custody after the death of a 4-year-old in the northeast valley.

Medical personnel responded to the 1900 block of North Walnut Road, near Lamb Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard, Friday evening. Once at the scene, they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive.

The boy was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead. Physicians found injuries on the boy consistent with abuse.

After an investigation by Metro Police, it was found the boy was left at home with his stepmother, 29-year-old Patricia Atalig, while the boy’s father was at work. When the father came home, he found his son unresponsive and called 911.

Police say the boy sustained a head injury earlier that afternoon.

Atalig was then arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. She is charged with open murder and child abuse resulting in death.