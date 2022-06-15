LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has launched a new STEM summer camp for middle school students with a fun twist. The program focuses on technology in the entertainment and hospitality industries that drive the city.

The goal is to help students overcome negative stereotypes regarding STEM disciplines and show them that they can excel in STEM and that it can be fun.

Some of the activities students are taking part in include tours of university labs and a trip to MGM to meet with Jabbawockeez.

It’s a chance to jump into hands-on learning projects to develop creative ideas.

“What interested me in STEM is the fact that it’s about the discovery of the world around us and also it’s very cool to learn about all the lights and RGB technology,” said Dylan Veron, a student.

“I think it’s better to get them more exposed now, like see how STEM is because I feel like in middle school and where they’re at right now sometimes math is boring and plain but this is more hands-on and engaged like what the actual circuits are and test them out and help them explore what they want to do for the future,” said Eryn Aguiler, UNLV student mentor.

The lab has 40 middle school students enrolled and is taking place for three weeks throughout the month of June. The camp will end with a final project which students will present and demonstrate on the final day of the lab.