Video courtesy of The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — And the winner of The Animal Foundation’s Best in Show is … Stella!

The 10-month-old Chihuahua mix finished ahead of 26 other pups in the Las Vegas nonprofit’s 20th annual fundraiser Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

According to sources, Stella won over the judges with her tiny legs and large ears,

The event, which benefits many of the foundation’s lifesaving programs, featured four celebrity guest judges choosing the best of small, medium, large and variety-pack canines in several categories.

Those who could not attend Sunday’s fundraiser contribute to the nonprofit at animalfoundation.com.