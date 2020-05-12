Steak ‘n Shake to close more than 50 restaurants due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steak ‘n Shake is the latest restaurant chain experiencing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to financial woes, it will be closing some of its restaurants.

On Monday, its parent company announced they are permanently closing 57 locations, however, it was not announced which ones will be impacted.

Steak ‘n Shake started the year off with 553 restaurants. In 2019, it had 624.

There are three restaurants across the Las Vegas valley.

Steak ‘n Shake’s first franchise debuted back in 1939.