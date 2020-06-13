Steady stream of people at The LINQ proves Las Vegas is coming back to life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady stream of people flowed through The LINQ properties Friday, proving once again, that Las Vegas is coming back to life. 8 News NOW’s crews reporting on the Strip ran into tourists from California, Texas, and Rio!

On Friday morning, the LINQ reopened its casino and pool. Restaurants such as Guy Fieri’s ‘Vegas Kitchen,’ bar ‘O’Sheas,’ and ‘Nook Cafe’ are also allowed to welcome guests.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the LINQ, says this follows a successful reopening at Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, and the Flamingo.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says many properties are doing this phased reopening based on the demand.

Tourists from out-of-state say they couldn’t wait to come back.

“It’s really nice that everything is back opened up again and everything is just getting back to the usual, ya know; it’s really nice that we’re able to have fun again instead of being inside all the time,” said Brandon Contreras, visiting from Atascadero, California.

“It was nice to see that the hotels had masks, hand washing stations, and everyone was wearing masks,” said Martha Barron, visiting from Texas. “So it was safe it was safe, we felt safe.”

8 News NOW checked Hotels.com to see how much rooms are going for on the Strip, and the price ranged from $56 to more than $200 depending on the property selected.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says much of the demand over the past week has come from drive-in guests and locals in the area

In addition to the LINQ, there are various restaurants and bars opening at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s.

Paris Las Vegas announced it will reopen next Thursday, as well as the Westgate.