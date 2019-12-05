Steady rains lead to minor flooding across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain was off and on throughout the day Wednesday, even pouring at some points — causing a number of issues on streets and at the airport.

Our crew was at Valley View south of Sahara where it was flooded, as the water went down, we could see what was causing the issue — a clogged drain.

Water flooded some intersections, forcing cars to change lanes to avoid it.

Our crew also drove to Washington and Jones where more street flooding was happening.

From the streets to the airport, weather caused problems at McCarran as well. A number of arrivals and departures were delayed due to the storm and low clouds. This was happening as thousands of rodeo fans were making their way to town.

Weather is now looking better in the valley, but the next big concern is fog moving in across the valley before sunrise. If you commute early, allow yourself some extra time.