LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend and many families will be heading to the great outdoors looking for fun.

Dirt bikes, ATVs, and side-by-sides are fun, but it’s important that everyone rides responsibly.

Staying safe while riding an off-road motorcycle or ATV this summer. (KLAS)

There is almost 20 legal off-highway vehicle (OHV) riding areas in Clark County. This includes some Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas and U.S. Forest Service land.

And with more people out on the trails than ever before, the ATV Safety Institute and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation want to encourage people to train for the trail and ride responsibly.