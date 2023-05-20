LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather finally starts to heat up many are hopping into the pool to cool off. First responders are preparing for another pool season hoping to save lives.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue undertook swift water rescue training at Cowabunga Canyon multiple times throughout the month of May as part of their training during Water Safety Month.

Cade Vereen, the general manager of Cowabunga Waterparks, said they had unique guests who attended the swift water training.

“We had some unique guests, Clark County Fire and first responders were here on-site doing some swift water rescue training,” Vereen said. “We are super proud to be able to host those firefighters and first responders as they kind of brush up and get that training on some water emergency rescue techniques and how to handle those situations with anything that can happen within the city.”

Here’s how you can stay safe around the water this year.