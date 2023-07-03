LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas local Alliee Prewitt said she didn’t see it coming when she got heat stroke.

“I didn’t know until I passed out. It was pretty bad,” she said. “It’s nothing to play with. I got sick and then didn’t feel good for days.”

Heat exhaustion can cause dizziness, thirst, excessive sweating, and nausea and can lead to a heat stroke.

Heat stroke is when that dizziness turns into confusion and often results in unconsciousness.

This map from the CDC shows the July rate of emergency department visits associated with heat-related illness per 100,000 visits by region.

Dr. Jay Coates, Medical Director for the Burn and Reconstructive Center at Sunrise Hospital, said he sees the most patients come in during the summer months.

“We’ve already seen two incidents in the last couple of days. People think they can make it across the asphalt barefoot and they end up burning off the bottoms of their feet. A lot of what we deal with are environmental and contact burns and pavement burns,” Dr. Coates shared.

While water is a go-to for hydration, there’s an added element that people should be focusing on too. Dr. David Weismiller with the UNLV School of Medicine explained.

“It’s very important if you are going to be working outside in excessively hot conditions for an extended amount of time, you may want to consider some type of electrolyte addition to your water, such as Gatorade,” he said.

The CDC reported an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur each year in the U.S.