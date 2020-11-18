Staying safe from the flu amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As our country continues fighting the rise in coronavirus cases, the flu poses another risk to people and the country’s healthcare system.

The symptoms of the flu and the symptoms of COVID-19 overlap more than they are distinct. The only two main differences there seems to be when it comes to contracting the coronavirus, is the rate at which one feels symptoms and the fact that many people lose their sense of taste and smell.

Joe Corcoran, the Chief Medical Officer of HCA Healthcare’s Far West Division, says that with COVID, it typically takes three to seven days before a person starts feeling symptoms. With the flu, you typically will feel the symptoms a lot quicker.

They are both respiratory viruses, and for months now, the CDC has been telling people that the best way to combat the COVID-19 virus is to wear a mask, wash your hands for 20 seconds, keep your distance from others and avoid physical contact. Those tips are also crucial when it comes to keeping you safe from the flu.

“The way that you avoid one is the way you avoid both,” Corcoran says.

If you wonder if masks and all of the other precautions work — well, they’re likely the reason why doctors are seeing better numbers this year when it comes to the flu. Due to people utilizing their COVID-19 precautions, medical professionals see far less flu than they saw in 2019-2020.

As of October 31, 2020, no one has died or was even hospitalized with the flu in Clark county. Around this same time last year, there were 102 people hospitalized from the flu and three deaths.

So why are COVID-19 cases soaring and not the flu? There’s no concrete answer, but one possible reason is the flu vaccine. Every year people get their flu shot, but as of now — there’s no vaccine for coronavirus.

Could getting the flu vaccine help fight COVID? The answer to that question is still unknown, but the chances of it helping are greater than being treated with nothing at all.

Is it possible to get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time? The answer is yes, and that is why it is important to get your flu vaccine. It helps with protection.