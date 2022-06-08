LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning is expected in Southern Nevada on Thursday and the risk for heat illness is high.

Many families are preparing for the danger and what it can mean for children.

Dr. Constantine George is a pediatric specialist and shared some advice as families prepare for the triple-digit heat.

“The big thing is to minimize your exposure to the heat,” George said. “So do things earlier in the morning or later in the evening hours, not during the peak time of day when the heat set.”

Dehydration is another concern, even if children are playing in the water it doesn’t mean they are not being exposed to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Dr. George explains the common signs parents can look for when it comes to dehydration.

“You may feel a little dizzy, you may feel a little weak, you may have dry lips and such,” Dr. George added.

It’s also important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, being very thirsty, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness.

Heat stroke symptoms can include confusion, dizziness, and falling unconscious.

Dr. Geoge tells 8 News Now it’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for heat rash.

“The heat does kill. It’s very deadly, and so it’s a constant yearly reminder to tell clientele of all ages,” he said.

Organizations such as the Centennial Hills YMCA are also taking extra precautions this week. Christopher Olmsted is a YMCA summer camp coordinator and explains how he is preparing.

“We are an outdoor summer camp so we have to utilize the outdoor pool, the park, and our outdoor back patios,” he said. “It’s just making sure that we’re utilizing our outdoor spaces in the safest way for our campers.”

He also expressed the importance of wearing sunscreen, adding in water stations, and taking breaks every 15 minutes while outdoors.

“If we realize that it’s a really hot day and it’s wearing down, then we’ll come inside.

We’ll break out the water games,” Olmsted said.