Staying safe an important part of buying and selling items online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Buying and selling items online has soared in popularity.

Although it’s convenient, police are reminding the community to take extra precautions when meeting with someone in person.

This comes after a Las Vegas man was shot while trying to sell a phone.

“When people are very first starting out, people like to meet at their house. Now you have a stranger who knows where you live,” said Justin Weathersbee, who has been buying and selling items online for nearly 15 years.

Weathersbee sells car parts and homemade crafts.

Over the past few years, he has used websites like Facebook Marketplace. People can meet in-person to complete a purchase.

Weathersbee says it’s important to meet during the day in a public space. He suggests near a grocery store or a bank.

While some people pay in cash, he recommends using Paypal Business for added protection.

“When you let your guard down is when stuff happens,” Weathersbee says. “I’m always vigilant and always cognizant of everything around me. Situational awareness is what I always say.”

Metro police say there have been some violent encounters when people have met in person. Police recommend bringing a friend, using buyer and seller reviews, and being wary when someone wants to meet immediately for a high-priced item.

“It doesn’t have to be within an hour or two, you know. Someone that has been looking for an item is certainly going to wait for a convenient time for the both of you to meet up,” says Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Larry Hadfield.

Even when following safety recommendations, people should trust their gut, Hadfield says.

“That’s one of your instincts in life is listening to a person, seeing how they sound,” Hadfield says. “If they’re giving you something that seems more than what you expected, a lot of times this is going to be fraud … this may be some sort of ploy to get you to go somewhere and become a victim.”

Police also recommend doublechecking prices on items that are typically more expensive, such as phones, TVs or cars. If the price seems “too good to be true,” it probably is.