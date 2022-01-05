Staying fit and safe while at the gym during COVID-19 surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, you might be wondering how to keep safe amid the recent spike in cases.

Typically, this is the busiest time of year for gyms as people are looking to shape up after the holidays.

8 News Now stopped by the Centennial Hills YMCA to find out what precautions its taking.

Aside from people being required to wear masks at the gym, people are spaced out during workouts and sanitizing wipes are available to clean equipment.

Senior Program Director Jennifer Brumbaugh said they are also offering outdoor classes.

“It allows people to spread out and get some fresh air.”

The YMCA does offer a free trial to people if they would like to try out the gym.