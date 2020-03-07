Stay Well: Hand sanitizer use

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is ‘Stay Well Day’ here at Channel 8. We are prioritizing your health and how to best protect yourself.

Some stores are running low on products like hand sanitizer. 8 News NOW Reporter Kate Houston explains which kinds of hand sanitizer are most effective.

Mountain View Hospital has hand sanitizer stations placed outside of patient and staff entrances as an extra safety precaution against the coronavirus.

“I feel like we’re well prepared,” said Dr. Clarence Dunagen, Chairman of Emergency Department.

Dr. Clarence Dunagen says there is no hand sanitizer more effective than others when it comes to preventing the coronavirus.

“I think any alcohol-based hand sanitizer is effective,” added Dr. Dunagen.

The CDC says a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol will help prevent the coronavirus. With that said, it should only be used if soap and water are not available.

“If there’s any soil on your hands if you come into contact with any dirt or grit. Regular soap and water is needed to get that off,” added Dr. Dunagen.

It’s not only your hands that need to be sanitized but what they’re touching throughout the day as well.

With some stores selling out of hand sanitizer, recipes for homemade sanitizer are now popping up online.

The doctor says the public should only be using commercially-made hand sanitizers because it’s been tested for effectiveness.